Today I’d like to give props to three young women who have really made an impact on our newsroom — our summer interns.
I’m always excited to have interns around for a few months. As I told our staff the other day, I find the relationship between our staff and our interns to be a symbiotic one in which both parties benefit.
We make a real effort to bring our interns into our workflow right alongside their professional counterparts, so the college students in our newsroom get a real taste of what a community journalism career would be like. They learn from the journalists working around them and gain expertise with paid full-time job experience.
We get an extra pair of hands for the summer in three key areas. And we get the passion and vibrancy of having aspiring young journalists in our midst, reminding us why we got into this business in the first place. I believe it does all of us in the business community so much good to engage with this generation of young adults. These are our future customers and our future employees. The better we understand their generation, the better we can work together.
Our newsroom was buoyed this summer by interns in three areas:
Sage Smith, of Iowa State University, on our news reporting staff.
Katie Goodale, of the University of Iowa, on our photo staff.
Grace Nieland, of the University of Missouri-
Columbia, on our copy desk.
All three are doing an outstanding job and leave us in August fortified with a much larger grasp of local news operations. I’m particularly proud of the fact that all three said they really love their experience here and have new admiration for community journalists.
Sage is a Dubuque native and a graduate of Hempstead High School. She served as editor-in-chief of the Iowa State Daily (during the pandemic, no less). She heads into her senior year and will get back into the reporting for the Daily.
Katie hails from Baltimore and has already graduated from University of Iowa where she did stints at visuals director and photo editor at the Daily Iowan. This summer with us solidified her love for community journalism.
Grace is a St. Louis native and has worked as a nightly news editor at the Columbia Missourian, her school paper. She’ll be a senior this fall and will do some more news editing and reporting for the paper.
Thanks to all three for yet another great intern experience for the TH and for sharing your insights with me.
Salute to hard-working women
This marks the final days of accepting nominations for this year’s Salute to Women Awards. For the fourth year, the TH is honoring local women who are making a difference in our community. Award nominees are women who are leaders, mentors, givers and innovators. They are women who work hard and have achieved much, but also extend a hand in help to others.
The Salute to Women awards recognize women in four categories: Woman of the Year, Woman Who Makes a Difference, Woman of Innovation and Woman to Watch. Think about women who are mentors to others, women who shine as entrepreneurs or up-and-coming women making their mark and nominate a woman today.
The awards breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room.