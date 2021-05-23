I have been a great supporter of Hillsdale (Mich.) College. They refuse any government funding. The students are well-grounded in U.S. and world history. They learn the great challenges of a democratic nation and its greatness. They study the Constitution and the means to a competent government.
The college warns how President Biden and the far left will take us into greater socialistic government. America cannot afford the steep costs of socialism. The Green Deal will cost trillions of dollars and not really help our economy. Socialism undermines our faith and religious liberty. It is the enemy of economic freedom and opportunity. It undermines responsibility and encourages dependence on all facets of government. It destroys prosperity and brings misery. After four (or eight) years, the U.S. will never be the same.
Another foreboding problem is K-12 schools that have failed to provide young Americans with a solid grounding in American civics and America’s greatness. The lack of education has contributed to young people’s attraction to socialism. Free this and that. School boards need to make changes in curriculum now.
America’s colleges and universities are hotbeds of progressive and “politically correct” ideology. Students are increasingly denied free speech rights. I had a college friend doing A work who was told to shut up about her viewpoints or suffer getting an F. She told me many students suffered the same experiences. How can schools fire these instructors when we have the tenure provisions? A dilemma for our advanced educational institutions and our future leaders.