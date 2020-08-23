The people of Iowa have been misinformed and misled by state officials, and someone must be held to account for the negligent handling of data surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
TH reporting has uncovered, in the midst of this public health crisis, flagrant mistakes compounded by multiple differing and unconvincing explanations in addition to a complete lack of urgency to correct the problems.
And that is to say nothing of the utter arrogance that public officials displayed when asked about discrepancies in state data.
Most issues that state bureaucrats deal with are not matters of life and death. Reporters, unfortunately, are accustomed to government officials dodging questions and spinning the narrative in their direction.
But this issue is different. In this case, lives and the health of the state’s residents are on the line.
Providing a clear picture of the severity of the pandemic in real time is what the state has purported to be doing since March. We now know that data — the very information upon which Iowans have been basing critical risk-
assessment decisions — has been wrong, understating the level of danger in many cases.
For weeks now, the TH has asked questions of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office (never getting to speak personally with the governor) as well as the Iowa Department of Public Health. For both agencies, the appointed spokespeople have responded recently with explanations later determined to be false.
We now know that Iowa Public Health Director Caitlin Pedati knew since late July of one major flaw.
First, we learned that recent test results were being assigned to a testee’s original test date, sometimes months earlier, if that person was tested more than once. Reynolds attributed that mistake to reliance on old technology. Whatever the cause, the governor said she was unaware of any problems with the data until last week. Pedati acknowledged that she was aware of it last month.
That means that when the governor was issuing rules on benchmarks that would prompt the closure of in-person classes in the state’s schools, Reynolds apparently did so without knowing the data was faulty. What she put forth as the very measuring stick was not accurate. If the governor truly didn’t know, wouldn’t she expect the public health director to have told her? How did Pedati think that was an OK thing to keep from the governor when Reynolds was basing policy around it? And not just any policy — rules surrounding the safety of children in schools.
And this error only was acknowledged publicly by state officials days after a concerned citizen shared emails from another member of the Iowa Department of Public Health in which he admitted the system flaw.
Furthermore, Pedati acknowledges other issues with the data that have decreased positivity rates (again, the governor’s measuring stick). Tests that were inconclusive still were used in the factoring of the positivity rate.
Meanwhile, positive tests that were missing information such as the testee’s date of birth are not being counted in a county’s 14-day positivity rate until that information can be tracked down (though they still are being added to the test total).
These aren’t minor discrepancies. For example, as of Thursday night, the number of positive and negative tests statewide was more than 13,500 fewer than the total number of tests completed. But those 13,500-plus were being used when calculating the state’s overall positivity rate.
And in a recent TH analysis, almost 30% of Dubuque County’s positive tests in a seven-day span were not being counted in the 14-day positivity due to this approach, significantly depressing the positivity rate.
Pedati attempted to justify why the inconclusive tests are still being counted. “They are still a part of the total testing happening. They just didn’t have a positive or negative result.”
What kind of scientific or mathematical analysis would count inconclusive or incomplete tests with no outcome as part of the equation when deriving a percentage of likely outcomes? How many people at the state level knew about this and accepted that shaky premise?
Talking with the TH, Pedati acknowledged that the discrepancies have caused miscalculations in the 14-day positivity rates. Then she said this: “There is not one single number we look at. It is not just the percent positivity or just the number of cases or the case rate. It is a lot of things together, and it needs to be.”
Did Pedati share that insight with the governor? Because weeks before, Reynolds told school districts across the state that the 14-day positivity rate was the key metric the state would use to determine when a district might be allowed to suspend in-person classes. The key metric, which the state’s top public health official says has been miscalculated for months, still isn’t accurate and is really just one of many important factors.
Reynolds has long said she trusts Iowans to “do the right thing” when it comes to taking precautions because of the pandemic. But the other side of the trust equation is that the government provide accurate data to illustrate actual risk for Iowans.
That isn’t happening, and at least one state official — the one charged with oversight of public health — knew about it for weeks without notifying Iowans, rectifying the problem or even telling the governor.
Reynolds should call for Pedati’s resignation and get to the bottom of the data issues so that Iowans can make informed decisions about their well-being.