Construction of a 1,400-acre solar farm could create jobs, provide economic growth and bring a surge of renewable energy to Grant County, Wis. But the path to development of this project sidestepped usual protocols that typically provide greater opportunity for public input.
Wisconsin’s state regulatory agency, the Public Service Commission, signed off on the $250 million Grant County Solar Energy Center, expected to break ground this fall. Only the request didn’t come from Alliant Energy, which will eventually own the solar farm. It was developer NextEra Energy Resources that proposed the 200-megawatt facility and took it to the state for approval.
When the request comes from an independent power producer, the rules change, and critical information is left out of the discussion. Instead, NextEra was not required to disclose project costs nor demonstrate that the array is preferable to alternatives or even that a solar farm is needed at all. All those factors would have been given a public airing had Alliant or another utility constructed the facility.
The so-called “site and acquire” business model allows a state utility company to purchase a solar or wind installation from an energy developer, and then pass along the cost to ratepayers.
This process is an end-around state regulations meant to protect consumers, and Wisconsin should crack down and prohibit this approach. If the state requires disclosure of certain data points before a state utility is granted approval of a development of this nature, the same rules should apply to a third-party go-between.
Neighbors are understandably upset. While steps toward creating more clean, renewable energy are positive, the people of Potosi and the surrounding area deserve to have their questions answered — beginning with the need for a solar farm of this size.
Citizens have questioned the size of the array, noting that much of the research provided to neighbors is related to far smaller installations, raising concerns that a far bigger array could have more negative consequences. A group organized at grantcountysolarenergy.com suggests the development should include independent research by a third party, such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, on the health care impacts of such a development.
State regulations have long been in place to protect consumers from unwarranted utility rate hikes. Those same rules should apply even when an independent power producer is part of the process.