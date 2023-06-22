As the costly war in Ukraine grinds on, Russia President Vladimir Putin adopts an increasingly menacing posture. In particular, he is making more references to the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

On June 16, Putin delivered a 90-minute keynote address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. He referred specifically to the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the war, and noted that Russia is emplacing relatively less destructive or so-called “tactical” nuclear weapons in the sympathetic state of Belarus, just north of Kyiv, Ukraine.

