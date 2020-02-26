My hope is the Dubuque City Council picked a large enough canvas, and is willing to slowly take fine brush strokes with regards to the picture they want to paint on the Viking Cruise Line dock. From what I have gathered, the boats will be built with a mechanical ramp that would allow them to make port in Dubuque without a dock.
Currently, riverboats that come to town stop along the riverwalk. Multiple vessels can and have made port there, and not one asked for special docks, nor have they asked to partner with the city. These are American-based cruise lines and have ported in Dubuque for decades.
Isn’t working with and showing favoritism to a foreign company that hasn’t even built a U.S.-approved boat a slap in the face to those American-based
excursion companies that have been cruising the Mississippi for years?
One would have to surmise the engineering company the council will seek for the RFP would be a firm familiar with the requirements of Viking. Wouldn’t this take away business from local engineering firms?
Has the council done its homework and due diligence on this proposal, or is it again diving headfirst into uncharted waters?
How is the ROI on the transient docks working out for the taxpayers?
Maybe it’s time to get out of the docking business?