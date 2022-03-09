I took January off from my monthly columns, which is to say I worked on my peace of mind rather than giving you a piece of my mind. But I’m not sure that three hectic days at Disney World with three grandkids can be called peaceful.
Yet my 6-year-old grandson, who can be shy and as aloof and silent as his grandfather, gave me a moment of unequaled peace. I was walking across the wide expanse of the Magic Kingdom surrounded by thousands of people, when he walked up beside me and grabbed my hand. This act of love and trust involved no coercion. I did not say, “Take my hand.” He took my hand.
We go on vacation with the selfish intention of finding some peace of mind by seeking relief from work, routine, stress, pandemics, politics, and other assorted distractions. And yet, sometimes the best moments of our life come unbidden, in this case in the form of a child’s hand.
It was chilly in Florida, the sort of complaint that deserves and receives little sympathy from northerners enduring arctic temperatures that cause your breath to freeze on your mustache whether you have one or not. So when not gallivanting across kingdoms or rolling on rollercoasters, I curled up under my beach towel and read a book.
Reading a book during vacation is the sort of escape from reality that many vacationers indulge in. Except Parker J. Palmer, the author of the book I was reading, does not encourage us to escape. He urges us to show up. “When we feel certain that the human soul is no longer at work in the world, it’s time to make sure that ours is visible to someone, somewhere,” writes Palmer in “On the Brink of Everything.”
We don’t need to be famous to be visible, just intentional with our goodwill. The challenge is to show up and still find our equilibrium. Yet sometimes serenity finds us — if we allow it to come in the moment.
Stepping off the plane in Madison, I experienced a brief moment of self-doubt when I tried to explain to myself why I live in a place where 10-degree days are a regular occurrence. My wife said, “I missed the hills.” She’s right. I did too. Despite beaches, expansive oceans, and magical kingdoms, Florida has no topographical relief to offer. Traveling on flatland, you never feel any sort of uphill effort or downhill momentum.
Like me, Palmer finds his peace of mind in nature. He writes about the Boundary Waters canoe area, where “the moist heat of the day has given way to cool breezes that stir my mind and heart, even as they stir the water…It’s not tranquility alone that makes the wilderness a place of healing for me. It’s the patient, resourceful, resilient way nature heals itself.”
So it was not long after returning from vacation that I took my usual afternoon walk in the woods. It was a blustery 10 degrees and I did not have much company other than our dog Fargo. I stopped along the trail and stood still. Absolute quiet enveloped me. Even Fargo stopped pawing at the snow and looked at me as if I were possessed.
The setting sun washed an afterglow across the Iowa bluffs. Barren trees cut a patchwork quilt against the horizon. A crescent moon tore an opening in the cloudless sky. Time stood as still as the air. My assorted distractions gave way to clarity.
A minute later I heard a jet plane rumbling overhead, possibly returning from Florida. We can never leave the world completely behind. Yet we can coexist with the world and still find serenity.
You don’t have to go on vacation to find peace of mind. It can find you right here and right now on a cold day in the woods. It also found me on a warm afternoon, surrounded by magic, when a 6-year-old child placed a gift in my hand.