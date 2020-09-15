If you’ve seen the latest issue of bizTimes.biz or the ads in the TH, you know that this year’s class of Rising Stars has been unveiled. And what a great group it is. Working in fields ranging from the financial sector to manufacturing, marketing to insurance, these 12 are giving back to the tri-state community in myriad ways.
You can read all about the winners in the September edition of BizTimes or at TelegraphHerald.com/biztimes.
We’ll celebrate the stars at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room, with featured speaker Anderson Sainci, a former Rising Star, city employee and Dubuque Community School Board member. You can catch the livestream at TelegraphHerald.com. Congratulations to the 2020 Rising Stars:
- Dee Crist, president of private banking and mortgage at Dubuque Bank and Trust
- Heather Freiburger, vice president of client services at Kunkel & Associates Inc.
- Michael Fullan, vice president of business development at Hodge
- Ben Gander, senior vice president — treasury management sales leader at Dubuque Bank and Trust
- Kevin Koch, founder and president of New Revolution Tools
- Liz Kruse, director of the Institute for Professional Excellence at Clarke University
- Patrick McCullough, business manager at McCullough Creative
- Derrick Parsons, account executive at English Insurance Agency
- Britney Ross, senior marketing manager at McGraw-Hill
- Whitney Sanger, sales manager at Travel Dubuque and co-founder of Project Rooted
- Dan Wellik, vice president at The Friedman Group
- Kelly Wenzelman, vice president of property and casualty brokerage services, Cottingham and Butler.
TH member account changes
Subscribers will receive an email today announcing some improvements we’re making to provide our members with the best experience possible.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16, TelegraphHerald.com will begin using a new log-in system. We are working to make this transition as seamless as possible for our members.
Subscribers will get an email today (and a reminder email on Wednesday) with a link to activate your online account. Instructions will also be prominent on TelegraphHerald.com.
With this change, we will allow non-subscribers to read a few stories for free every month. We encourage you to share links to your favorite stories with friends and family.
We’ve also made some improvements to protect your privacy and payment information. While we have not had any issues, we believe in keeping our security up-to-date.
If you’re already a member, and we have your email address on file, then we’ve already created an account for you. You can use the “forgot password” feature to choose a new password and you will be able to read our articles.
If you run into a problem, reach out to our circulation team at 563-588-5620 or email our website support team at websupport@wcinet.com.
As always, I welcome your feedback on this change.