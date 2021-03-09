As a lifelong cyclist and advocate for the peaceful co-existence of bicyclists and motor vehicles on public roadways, I’m frequently disappointed with the contextual bias in the reporting of accidents involving bicyclists and motor vehicle operators by all media.
Invariably, even if the cyclist is not at fault, the wording of the headline and article almost always implicates the non-motorist to some degree. Unfortunately, the TH fell victim to this unconscious bias in its reporting recently of an accident involving an automobile and bicyclist in Dubuque. Headline: Bicyclist Injured in crash into vehicle … If one chose to not read that article, one would clearly (and rightly) assume a cyclist ran into a car and injured herself. But the details of the article relay quite the opposite. The cyclist was crossing in a crosswalk with the light and right of way when the motorist struck her. How about this headline instead?: Bicyclist injured when struck by vehicle.
I wish a speedy recovery to the cyclist and well wishes to the driver, who must be shaken as well. Accidents happen, but let’s report them responsibly.