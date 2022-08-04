Are the practices and policies of public schools helping homeless students? Researchers agree that school is the center of academic success, understanding school as an island in a sea of instability, but it wasn’t until 1987’s McKinney Act that homeless children were guaranteed access to an education.
Today, homelessness is a growing phenomenon that for most Americans is hidden and unseen as the chaotic dilemma that it is. The homeless are specters who populate unregulated shelters, motels, streets and alleys. America does not guarantee a secure, fixed and regular shelter. Homelessness disproportionally affects children and youth in America.
Homelessness saddles children with abuse, hunger, violence and developmental delays that are not well addressed. And the scope of homelessness and its effects in schools have only been estimated. The problems homeless children face are varied and damaging.
Through a variety of legislation, public schools have been mandated to allow these least among us, termed homeless, to be given the same access and legal rights to an education as others. The issues strike at the relationships among the poor, the educational system and federal and state governments. Public school policy plays a key role in homeless student’s academic achievement.
Moving from place to place, lacking necessities, how does the homeless child get to school, how often and how does he achieve? According to studies, the United States has an epidemic in which one in 30 children are homeless. The number of homeless children and youth has reached a historic high.
Today, the greatest disadvantage of being without a home may be its effect on education. Imagine the barriers getting to school, rising from a floor or a cot in a shelter, perhaps having slept in a motel or doubled-up with a neighbor or relative, or even living in a car, finding your way across the distance of sidewalks and alleys, maybe living there for a while, going without breakfast and arriving to the taunts of peers, if you get to school on time. These are dramatic hurdles a child should not have to overcome.
Imagine you are always on the move. About 1.5 million children experience homelessness each year. The obstacles of a stress-dominated existence all but shut down your capacity to think, to remember, to create or analyze. “How are you doing?” the teacher asks, having little knowledge or awareness of your bleak existence and its daunting obstacles
Standing at the threshold of a school, the child leaves. His caretakers are overwhelmed by the process of enrolling him. They move weekly or monthly or daily, failing to find roots. School has stability and security, but the child is unavailed of this opportunity. The family is isolated, segregated and stereotyped.
America does not guarantee a home. Adversities of being homeless include a lack of privacy and the risks of abuse, violence, mental health issues and victimization. Homeless children experience more authoritarian parenting, more punishment, less nurturance and guidance, and their behavior becomes tougher and more mature.
Stigma is the daily living condition. In America, the belief that God rewards hard work and that families that are homeless or lack money are morally flawed damages children who deserve an education.
The ethic that persistence and industry will bring riches ignores a lifetime behind a fast food counter. Hardworking and diligent but struggling homeless families are left without enough savings to manage the bills week to week. The truth about homelessness is that it happens to people for many reasons, including family dissolution, life-threatening illness, death, job loss and inequality. Research suggests public education is failing the impoverished and homeless child.
What does it mean to be homeless? It means that you are among a group whose numbers have been rising for three decades. It means you’re a member of an army sitting on your hands waiting for an opportunity. It means missing meals, poor hygiene, less health care, a more violent neighborhood, gangs, alcohol and drugs, mental health dysfunction with individuals and within families, a fragmentation that leaves individuals fractured and marginalized. It means learning to be sensitive to your environment even as you learn to walk because your parent or caregiver doesn’t have time to look out for you.
In the event of raising yourself, you may start school with a misdiagnosis that because you are fidgety, distracted, follow rules less readily and are accused of not paying attention, it’s you that is the issue, not the environment. You are paying attention, but it’s vigilance you learned in order to survive and you learned it as a toddler because you were left alone and were the only one you could count on.
Being homeless means you are less engaged in school, have more absences and fall behind. It means you are an alien outside your group of peers. You feel bad about yourself. Being homeless means you are less likely to have a coherent identity. Finally, you’re lost.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
