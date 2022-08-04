Are the practices and policies of public schools helping homeless students? Researchers agree that school is the center of academic success, understanding school as an island in a sea of instability, but it wasn’t until 1987’s McKinney Act that homeless children were guaranteed access to an education.

Today, homelessness is a growing phenomenon that for most Americans is hidden and unseen as the chaotic dilemma that it is. The homeless are specters who populate unregulated shelters, motels, streets and alleys. America does not guarantee a secure, fixed and regular shelter. Homelessness disproportionally affects children and youth in America.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.

