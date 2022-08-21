According to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, digital equity is defined as “a condition in which all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed for full participation in our society, democracy, and economy.”
The issue of digital inequity is not a new one. What is new, is a pandemic and the resulting economic, communication and community impact. The home quickly became a place of work, school, shopping and health care for families. Technology became a lifeline for many. It also became the maker of a great divide for those most vulnerable residents.
The term “digital divide” is often used to describe the division between individuals able to access computer and internet technology and those unable to do so. Key to understanding digital equity and a digital divide is the importance of available, affordable, and accessible digital resources. Availability is usually expressed through a lens of maximum internet upload and download capacity as advertised by a provider. The Federal Communications Commission is recommending adoption of a new definition of a minimum broadband standard of 100/20 Mbps (megabits per second) and establish gigabit broadband as a longer-term goal. The challenge of using maximum available speed as an assessment for whether a location is “served” by broadband is one speed metric does not always reflect all needs for all users.
Affordability is a multi-layered challenge including the means to pay for devices, broadband and online content. Prices matter at least as much as speeds, and for many homes, price is everything. With one-in-four adults struggling to pay their bills during the coronavirus outbreak, those least able to afford technology were most negatively impacted. Access is a complex construct. At its most fundamental level, access is about the physical infrastructure (broadband) and structural objects (endpoints such as smartphones, tablets, or computers.) Accessibility is a tightly connected partner to availability and affordability.
In the wake of the pandemic, federal legislation designating unprecedented amounts of money for broadband access and adoption has been passed. Federal programs such as the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding show promise. ACP provides reduced internet costs to any household that has any member on federal support, including students on free or reduced school lunch programs, capping the monthly fee at about $30. Dubuque residents can apply using https://acp.cityofdubuque.org/. Engagement and collaboration of key stakeholders is a critical part of the planning and evaluation process for the BEAD grant. Anchor institutions such as schools, cities, counties, libraries, non-profits, and other agencies that facilitate greater use of broadband service by vulnerable populations, are encouraged to collaborate on proposals. The grant requires states to work with community leaders and partners.
In 2016, the City of Dubuque undertook its Broadband Acceleration Initiative. The initiative focuses on public/private collaborations and includes a comprehensive strategy to reduce the cost and time required for broadband expansions in Dubuque, and City access to enhanced broadband access for public safety and City services. This effort has increased the number of fiber optic and internet services providers in Dubuque from two to 10. Internet providers, ImOn Communications and Comelec, have announced plans to run fiber to every home and business in Dubuque over the next three years to enhance broadband service for everyone. The City’s fiber optic conduit system has increased to over 65 miles of infrastructure providing a robust and resilient network.
The solution addressing digital equity lies with communities having the understanding that the need is now. The mayor and City Council have made this issue a priority. Getting valuable technology resources where needed should be an attainable task.
Kohlmann is the information services manager for the City of Dubuque actively working on the city’s telecommunications initiatives. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in computer science and mathematics from Clarke College and a Master of Science in organizational management from Peru State College. She can be contacted at ckohlman@cityofdubuque.org.
