The article by Victor Davis Hanson about “strategic foresight” (April 2) is indeed a challenge for any leader in a crisis situation.
Examples of past leaders such as General Patton, Abraham Lincoln and Winston Churchill as well as Pericles and Themistocles fulfill the Greek definition. Accordingly this definition describes “strategic foresight” as a leader who can size up a nation’s assets and debits. Then the leader maximizes the nation’s advantages and its liabilities.
This is the challenge President Trump and Congress are now facing. The enemy is invisible and unknown as of now. Even perfect leadership would not have shielded the U.S. from COVID-19. No other governments have been able to do so either.
I agree with Mr. Hanson that having strategic foresight is necessary for our president and Congress. Together they must keep the country from panic and yet give hope while practically using available resources and human talents. Cool-headed, intelligent citizens who have followed reputable reports on actions of President Trump and Congress will appreciate the leadership evident in the establishment of the 13-member Coronavirus Task Force on Jan. 31. Doing personal research on the World Health Organization reports of January 2020 gives more information on the history of this virus and evolving decisions made.
What the ancient Greeks did not have was a media exposure that examines every decision a leader makes, good or bad. The good is often ignored by the media. The “catastrophe” choruses must turn into supporting overtures when valid.