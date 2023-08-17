On Aug. 10, Iran released four Americans held in a notorious Tehran prison. They joined a fifth in less restrictive house arrest, with the understanding all will leave the country in the near future.

In exchange, negotiations are underway to release $6 billion in Iran assets, frozen in South Korea, for use in humanitarian purposes. The funds may be moved to a third country, where their release and use could still be directly, closely monitored.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War.” Contact acyr@carthage.edu