The issue of climate change isn’t just a scientific one, but also a moral issue: Do we care enough about other people, especially our children and grandchildren, to do what’s necessary to make their lives better and more hospitable? Judging from the recent actions by the Dubuque City Council, the answer from them is a resounding “No.”
At the Oct. 4 council meeting, the vote to reestablish commercial air service in our city was unanimous. Forget the details about where the planes are going and how often the flights are. The science is well-established that airplanes are among the worst emitters of greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector, and other transportation alternatives like rail (where there’s currently a push to reestablish an Amtrak line from Dubuque to Chicago) emit far fewer emissions. Also, if the argument is to generate economic activity and regain our status as a city worthy of traveling by plane to, the vote of the council shows little concern about if the proposed benefits of this airline will materialize.
The council vote exposes the desperation to reverse the loss of American Airlines to Dubuque at any cost, consequences be damned. Let’s be hopeful that the council is currently working on plans that will guarantee that Dubuque will reach the relatively meager climate goals it has set for itself.
As of right now, though, no one who voted for this airline deal deserves to be reelected.
