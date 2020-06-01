Two knees are representing two sides of one issue.
One knee belongs to a black NFL quarterback, the other to a white police officer in Minneapolis.
I hope now the people who vilified the first knee now understand why it was necessary for him to call silent attention to the many instances of violence by police, like the fatal knee on the throat for seven minutes (!) of a handcuffed man lying face down on the pavement in Minnesota.
One knee hoping to save lives, the other knee ending one. I wonder if America will ever face its centuries old racism, because it surely hasn’t begun yet.