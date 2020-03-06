It’s been five years since Dubuque County officials began a sharing agreement with Delaware County involving engineer Anthony Bardgett.
By all accounts, the shared position has worked well. Bardgett has brought a collaborative spirit allowing county officials to look at staffing in a new way.
The two counties hammered out an arrangement, zeroing in on a 70-30 split between Dubuque and the much-smaller Delaware and adding a shared assistant position as well, who specializes in bridge design and inspections.
Taxpayers should demand to see more of this kind of collaboration in government. Only sometimes, it’s government that gets in its own way.
Jackson County is seeking a similar shared engineer position. With Dubuque County’s engineer already being shared, Jackson County officials hoped to broaden their search to more counties in the region. Only, under Iowa law, counties are limited to sharing positions only with contiguous counties. For Jackson, the only options would be Jones, Clinton and Dubuque counties.
This archaic rule doesn’t take into account modern technology. If two counties can make a sharing agreement work, the state shouldn’t stand in the way. Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, introduced HF 2056 to eliminate the contiguous counties requirement.
As every level of government seeks ways to be more efficient and spend tax dollars wisely, it only makes sense to eliminate obstacles to that goal — especially, government imposed obstacles.
Dubuque and Delaware counties have a success story in their shared engineer. Let’s hope other counties can emulate that agreement.
In other news of things that shouldn’t be illegal, Iowa lawmakers this week took up HF 2238, exempting lemonade stands from the requirement of having a license and paying a fee.
What’s that you say? You grew up in Iowa and had lemonade stands all the time as a kid without getting a permit and paying the state its due? Lawbreaker!
It’s hard to believe this junior entrepreneurial endeavor would be subject to bureaucracy, but legally, that’s the case. The Iowa House passed the measure killing the archaic rules. This should receive swift work to land on the governor’s desk and get her signature.
As fears of coronavirus take center stage, other issues of health concern fall out of the public spotlight with little real progress.
Last year, concerns about youth vaping and the frightening illness associated with the habit were making headlines. Though it’s been bumped from prominence, vaping continues to be a huge issue that isn’t going away. Some 5.3 million middle and high school students are using e-cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That number has doubled in two years. In 2011, less than 2% of high schoolers were vaping. Last year, that number was 27.5% for high school students, and more than 10% for middle schoolers. Illinois ranks second in the number of vaping related illness cases and has one of the highest death counts.
Last week, legislation introduced by Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, was passed, creating preventive measures for bringing the vaping crisis under control. The bipartisan bill would empower the Food and Drug Administration to strengthen oversight of the e-cigarette industry and increase awareness of the risks involved with vaping.
As Americans worry about the news of the day and the transfer of germs, kids are inhaling dangerous chemicals in school hallways. More government oversight can only help.