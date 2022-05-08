Yes. I am disappointed to read the leaked draft of the Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization decision, which might result in the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
In the draft, Justice Samuel Alito holds that because the Constitution is silent on abortion and because it is not a right deeply rooted in the national tradition, Roe is void, abortion isn’t constitutionally protected and can be regulated by state legislatures. The actual decision won’t be issued until June, so it is not yet clear the Dobbs draft is law. There is still time for the Supreme Court to deliberate.
The potential for the Dobbs decision draft to become law though, is a clear example of why voting matters. Elected representatives make decisions for all of us.
As journalist Mara Liasson pointed out last week, the majority of current Supreme Court justices were selected by presidents who did not get a majority of the popular vote. The current balance of the Supreme Court also was facilitated by the refusal of Mitch McConnell and GOP senators to follow congressional precedent on federal court nominations during the Obama administration.
In general, I am alarmed about the setting of precedent that increases state power to engage in voter suppression and to void civil rights and long-held constitutional protections once secured by stare decisis — the idea that the judiciary will respect and apply previously settled law.
According to the current Dobbs draft, we should not worry that the logic applied in Dobbs will apply to other forms of civil rights. Alito asserts that the decision is limited to abortion rights: “To ensure that our decision is not misunderstood or mischaracterized, we emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
But that caveat could be removed from the final decision and even it stays in, it is unlikely that Alito’s caveat will hold.
While it’s true that by definition, court decisions are limited to the facts and law at issue in a case, precedents in practice are routinely applied broadly. With issues of civil rights, this has proven extremely problematic.
In the Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) decision, a case about whether segregated seating on a Louisiana train line violated the 14th Amendment, the Supreme Court held that segregated seating was constitutional if it were “separate but equal.” Almost immediately, the analysis and decision were applied to all manner of laws, marriage, education and, importantly, election law — which allowed Jim Crow to hold sway, by law, for almost a century.
A shift toward unrestricted state legislative power is already afoot. Republican-led states ardently argued this year in a case concerning the North Carolina and Pennsylvania redistricting maps that the “independent state legislature doctrine,” which would restrict review of state election laws to state courts, be applied. Post 2020, new voting laws in a number of states have passed, like SB202 in Georgia which removes control over the state election board from the Secretary of State, and places the state Legislature in control of election certification. The shift to state legislative control is fast becoming commonplace. Constitutional discrimination is again on the rise.
If the Dobbs decision becomes law, other constitutionally protected civil rights will be at risk. Same-sex and interracial marriage, contraception, affirmative action; none are immune from the Dobbs analysis.
Pay attention, be informed, vote. Your civil rights depend on it.