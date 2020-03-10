I think one of the hallmarks of a vibrant community newspaper is a healthy section of letters to the editor, so I’m always pleased when we get a steady stream of submissions.
Of course, election years are bound to bring about an uptick in letter writing, and this year is no different. The biggest share of letters we received in the past few months have been about the Iowa Caucus and the race for the Democratic nomination for president. The next biggest chunk has been about President Trump, mostly from his supporters who are getting a little weary of hearing so much about the Democrats’ race.
But beyond national politics are the issues that really interest me. That’s where we see real engagement around local issues, often driven by our reporting around those topics.
City government garners the most commentary. In the past few months, some of those topics have been citizen reaction to the proposed Five Flags Center expansion, the proposed change to automated garbage collection trucks in Dubuque, the ubiquitous pets-in-parks discussion, source of income as a consideration in housing applications, the Southwest Arterial and the city dock at the Port of Dubuque.
County government gets its share of reader response as well, with several letters this year on the compensation board recommendations and other spending issues.
Letters of regional interest include broader topics such as hog confinement regulations and CBD and marijuana laws.
A handful of people were compelled to write and talk about arts and culture, natural beauty and other things they love and appreciate about this area. Most letters to the editor are squeaky wheels, people upset or concerned about or opposed to something, so I think it’s pretty cool when people are moved to write positive letters about the things they love.
Letters in our paper typically get good readership and are the source of occasional questions for me.
Somehow there is an assumption that we turn away scads of letters. Not so. While we don’t run every letter, we run nearly every one that meets our criteria.
Those that don’t make the cut are “thank-you” messages, letters that are not exclusive to the TH, letters copied from websites or other sources, letters of a commercial nature, most poetry (I’ve made a few exceptions, but mostly, don’t go there), personal attacks, “open” letters directed to other parties, extensive biblical citations and petitions.
And of course, the letters must include identification including the author’s address and telephone number. (The street name is published; street numbers and phone numbers are not.)
Another common question is about the “usual suspects” who are frequent letter writers. A given author will not have two letters published within a 30-day period — or 60 days if he or she is commenting on the same subject. All told, writers are not permitted more than six letters per calendar year.
Our letters to the editor help deliver points of view that aren’t always represented. While you can’t draw scientific conclusions by the number of letters written on a specific topic, they can provide readers a bit of the pulse of the citizenry.
I invite you to submit a letter to the editor and express an opinion about a local issue you care about. Make sure it’s less than 250 words, and let’s keep this editorial page robust and compelling with local opinions.