Jim Swenson, in his provocative Bold Time Religion column
(Oct. 5) chastises his fellow believers for creating “specific human images and expectations” of God, putting God in their “own little boxes,” so to speak.
Too many people, he suggests, establish certain standards for themselves and then reject any conception of God that does not meet them.
Swenson admits to having his own “God box” but it is a much more capacious one, one in which “God can be God any way he wants to be.”
At the center of Swenson’s essay is a rather bewildering passage. He quotes from an unnamed source a two-part statement that he italicizes and refers to as “the definition of God.”
The first part characterizes God as “a Being perfect in power, wisdom and goodness” and as “creator and ruler of the universe.”
The second part is a statement of the Christian Science belief that God is “the incorporeal divine Principle ruling over all as eternal Spirit, infinite Mind.”
Swenson’s definition of God may require a larger box but it hardly allows God to be God. Power, wisdom, goodness, creator, ruler, spirit, mind — these are all human attributes whose meanings differ with time and place. We project them upon a version of the deity, thereby creating God in our own image.
God is a human invention, and the many kinds of boxes that Swenson and all other believers use to define him/her/it are proof of that fact.