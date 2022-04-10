On Saturday, April 2, I participated in the Hack for Inclusion panel, hosted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, held in Boston, Mass. I was invited to attend because an MIT grad student had recommended I be included after visiting Dubuque on a research project. The panel focused on “unlocking human potential and bridging equity gaps for marginalized populations.’’
The Hack for Inclusion event consisted of a panel of industry leaders, student think tanks, and a host of live and virtual attendees.
The full panel consisted of Elena Mendez-Escobar (executive director of Boston Medical Center’s Health Equity Accelerator), Martin Nisser (Ph.D. student in the HCI Engineering Group at MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory), Marisa Gaetz (MIT graduate student) and myself.
As panelists, we gave our unique perspectives on the challenges of inclusion within the workforce and how that affects our local communities. MIT students participating in the event were able to seek advice from us.
Then the students were placed in groups and tasked with creating solutions to a variety of given challenges using what they learned from us. They were asked to address and find solutions for issues facing workforce today, such as barriers to using inclusive data, how to retain diverse talent and how to foster connections and a sense of belonging.
We, as The Fountain of Youth, are tasked with creating solutions to similar workforce challenges here in Dubuque, through our mission to change the mindsets that lead to generational poverty. Much like the Hack for Inclusion, the Fountain of Youth takes a collaborative approach to our work, finding employment opportunities through forging meaningful relationships with our community partners.
The workforce programming offered to Dubuquers by our organization would not be possible without the strong relationships with partners like: Greater Dubuque Development Corp., the Dubuque County Jail, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Hillcrest Family Services, Northeast Iowa Community College, Iowa Workforce Development, Elm Street Correctional Facility, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, The University of Dubuque, Clarke University and Loras College.
The complex and critically important challenges our community faces regarding workforce can only be overcome through collaboration, not competition, and Dubuque is a community that exemplifies the importance of working together and the benefits of having many hands to help craft a solution.