For many of us, the week ahead will be a busy one, ticking off the list those last-minute things we want to get done as Christmas approaches.
Maybe you’ve got a few gifts you still hope to buy. Then, there’s the grocery shopping and meal planning for gatherings with family and friends. Better get those cards and packages in the mail. And there’s still time to make more Christmas cookies.
There’s a couple more things you should add to your list. Don’t worry — it won’t stress you out. We’ll keep it simple.
1) Count your blessings.
2) Do what you can to help others.
This year has been hard on many folks in our tri-state community. Stories in the Telegraph Herald over the past several weeks have highlighted just how difficult things have become and where help is needed. Other stories detail the incredible network of programs and initiatives that combine to make the season brighter for those in need.
Consider the 2,000-plus people who showed up last weekend for the Dubuque Toys For Tots Kids Christmas event at Five Flags Center, where every child went home with a toy, books and a belly-full of treats. That was just the party. Additionally, Dubuque Toys for Tots, coordinated by Bryce Parks, will put toys in the hands of around 5,000 kids across the tri-state area this year.
At Family Advocates, the Platteville, Wis., domestic violence shelter, officials have seen a shift in the community need. Whereas clothing and household items typically top the list, this year saw an increase in people seeking assistance to get basic necessities, such as gas and groceries. The number of families helped by the agency this holiday season is up 26%.
Resources Unite will serve nearly 1,000 local kids this year, helping out with holiday gifts. While typically it’s the unemployed and underemployed seeking help, organizers there see more and more middle-class people struggling financially this year.
Another facet of Resources Unite services is being hit hard — the baby pantry. Executive Director Josh Jasper said his organization sees an average of at least five people per day in need of diapers for their babies. Diapers are a significant expense for young families, costing $100 to $150 per month for a single child. Visiting Nurse Association reported that a recent $2,500 grant specifically to purchase diapers went “very, very quickly.”
Meanwhile, Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin has had to limit the frequency with which parents could come by for diapers because demand has grown so high.
This year, volunteers at Western Dubuque’s Bobcat Community Christmas served up more than 1,300 meals, up 130 meals from last year and more than double the 600 meals the event served in its first year. Kids in attendance received wrapped gifts from Santa.
And as has been the case all year long, food pantries are seeing some of the greatest need ever.
Diapers. Gifts for children. Groceries. Gas. That’s the kind of list some families are making this week.
For those with the means, find a way to help by donating to a local social services agency or initiative. That one act likely will make you feel better than almost anything else on your holiday to-do list.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
