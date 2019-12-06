In response to the stagnant progress in alleviating poverty across the country, what can be done?
Since 2009, the minimum wage amount has been $7.25. Today, this does not meet the needed requirements for daily living. With the average Iowa rental cost being $760 a month, before taxes this leaves an individual with $400 a month to live on. Sounds great, right?
The utility cost can average $90 for electric and $60 for gas in a one- or two-bedroom apartment. Include water and trash at $64 a month, already an individual is left with under $200 a month to use before groceries, transportation and household necessities.
There is a large gap between affordable living and what Iowa’s individuals are making.
While increasing the nation’s minimum wage has been debatable with some, the benefits could outweigh the opposition. With single families being able to afford the necessities and plan for the future, there would be an increase in spending from the affected individuals.
This removes the dependence on additional programs that are needed for rent, utilities and food stamps.
Economically, the community benefits from additional income coming back to local businesses, as well as the increase of quality living. I ask that the community as a whole look toward solutions to the poverty struggle in American society.