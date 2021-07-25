My space. Within civil society, freedom permits one to choose one’s actions. But responsibility is tightly linked to freedom. One must be held accountable for one’s chosen actions. Freedom of speech confers the responsibility to speak truthfully, refraining from insult, slander or libel. One does not falsely yell, “fire” within a crowded concert hall. My mother developed my sense of responsibility by having me, “clean my room,” before I could exercise my freedom of play.
Iowa’s space. During the 1990s, my Loras College colleagues (Drs. Czarnecki and Cawley) received grants for ecological studies looking at abandoned mines of Iowa. Due to my ecology experiences with my Ph.D. studies, I assisted in a couple of these studies. These surface coal mines had been abandoned for over 70 years. They were in terrible condition and restoration would require high monetary costs to the Iowa taxpayer. Ground and stream water conditions were extremely acidic and only extreme acidophilic bacteria survived within them. Obviously mining interests had not acted responsibly and cleaned up after themselves.
Global space. In 1977, Exxon Mobil scientist James Black warned Exxon that long-term fossil fuel use is, “influencing (warming) the global climate through additional CO2 release into the atmosphere,” and alternate energy sources were needed within the next decade. Subsequent Exxon scientists reiterated this dire warning. But, instead, Exxon-Mobil started a tobacco industry-like campaign to inflame general (and political) doubt about scientific implications of human-induced global warming with fossil fuel use. With disinformation through their financially sponsored “think tanks” and cable TV echo chambers, confusion flourished. Government lobbying resulted in nothing being done to mitigate fossil fuel emissions. As a result atmospheric CO2 with the concomitant global warming increased each year and each decade from 1980 to present.
Tipping point: Due to the additional release of long frozen greenhouse gases within the permafrost, Drs. Czarnecki, Cawley and I concluded that the global warming tipping point would occur when the Arctic permafrost melts. This tipping point is where temperatures can only get warmer and reversing towards a global cooling is no longer an option. The permafrost melt tipping point was reached over a decade ago.
Decisions now will occur only when the warming becomes intolerable, and we vigorously act on greenhouse gases. Arctic permafrost Melt. During the last two decades, the northern Arctic regions have warmed considerably. Northern Arctic areas of Russian Siberia, Alaska, Sweden and Norway have experienced wildfires for the first time in human history. Due to its inaccessibility, the Siberian wildfire (2019) was just allowed to burn out on its own. These areas were previously frozen for much of the year and resistant to wildfires.
Svalbard is the most northern town in the world. Underlying permafrost melts have resulted in the twisting, buckling and collapsing of many buildings. In Alaska, permafrost melts have resulted in the twisting and partial buckling of the Alaskan Oil Pipeline. In Svalbard before the permafrost melt, it had snow every month and nearby seas and lakes would freeze each year; neither have occurred since!
Greenland ice sheet melts: Since permafrost melting, the Greenland ice sheet temperatures have risen over 5 degrees Fahrenheit. During the same period ice melts have increased seven-fold from 35 billion tons/year to 250 billion tons/year. During the summer of 2019, enough Greenland water melted to fill a pool with water four feet deep having an overall area the size of the state of California!
Melting is not only increasing, it is accelerating. Corporate responsibility and accountability have been negligible. In combination with their political advocates, the fossil fuel industry have favored their short-term profit over long-term human and environmental health.
Doing nothing may be politically profitable in the short-term, but effective governance should encourage greater overall freedom (with as little coercion, intrusion, and cost possible) and enforce rules that maximize everyone’s freedom and cooperation as well as encourages long-term human and environmental health.