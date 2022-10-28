Dubuque residents can rest easier with the addition of a third city ambulance crew operating and decreasing emergency response times.

Earlier this year, City Council members approved spending $582,000 to buy a new ambulance and replace an existing one in order to have a third ambulance crew operating at all times.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

