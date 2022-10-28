Dubuque residents can rest easier with the addition of a third city ambulance crew operating and decreasing emergency response times.
Earlier this year, City Council members approved spending $582,000 to buy a new ambulance and replace an existing one in order to have a third ambulance crew operating at all times.
The new ambulance crew is housed at Fire Station 2 on John F. Kennedy Road, providing more thorough protection throughout the community, according to Fire Chief Amy Scheller.
For years, the city relied on two ambulance crews housed at Fire Station 4 and the Dubuque Fire Department headquarters on West Ninth Street, both of which are located in the eastern part of the city. As a result, responding to emergency calls in the West End took longer than calls in Dubuque’s east side.
This addition is great news for Dubuque and a proactive step toward increasing public safety in the community.
The payoff of years of hard work was showcased this month with the grand opening celebration of Liberty Recovery Community, a new Dubuque sober-living campus.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and other officials joined in the event to highlight what could be a model facility for the rest of the state to emulate. Michelle Mihalakis, executive director of Operation Empower, the nonprofit behind the effort, led the charge through four years of obstacles, including raising funds, finding a location and facing complications related to the pandemic. Earlier this year, the 24-unit housing complex welcomed its first tenants.
The program addresses a lack of local long-term-recovery services and housing for people with substance-use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, something desperately needed in this and many communities across the country. The facility leads training sessions, hosts 12-step groups, helps residents manage medications and helps them get a job or expand their education.
The majority of apartment construction costs were covered from a $2.7 million grant from National Housing Trust Fund. Community Development Block Grant funding from the City of Dubuque also helped finance the acquisition of the site, which previously was a bank. Private donations and other grants have filled in gaps.
A salute to Operation Empower staff for putting in the enormous effort to make this facility a reality. May it stand as a model organization to be emulated across the state.
To help with ongoing expenses at Liberty Recovery Community, go to operationempower.org or call 563-599-2980.
The announcement that a trusted Dubuque nonprofit had purchased a facility for a state-of-the-art clinic and hub for autism services was exciting news, much lauded for the need it could fill.
When a week later came news that the DRA had awarded the nonprofit a $100,000 mission grant, that was icing on the cake.
Hills & Dales has acquired a building at 1660 Embassy West Drive that will house the autism services center. The whole project will cost more than $3 million and will address the need for space for growth and services, consolidating two existing autism clinics in Dubuque.
Along with the DRA grant, Hills & Dales received a $1.25 million nonprofit infrastructure grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority. Hills & Dales officials will do additional grant writing and fundraising for the new clinic.
The number of children receiving services from the nonprofit will nearly double with the new facility — from 43 currently to 80 through the new clinic. Congratulations to Hills & Dales officials and employees preparing to expand these much-needed services in our community.
