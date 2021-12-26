At present, solar makes up 2.3% of total U.S. electricity generation. In 2021, 39% of all new electricity generation capacity in the country came from solar, more than any other source.
In 2021, the federal Investment Tax Credit will provide a 26% tax credit on your installation costs, provided that your taxable income is greater than the credit itself. For most homeowners, this effectively translates to a 26% discount on your home solar system.
The appeal of parking lots and rooftops for solar power generation is that they are abundant, close to customers and on land that’s already been stripped of much of its value for growing vegetation.
A typical Walmart Supercenter, for instance, has a five-acre parking lot, and it’s useless except for parking, especially if you have to sweat your way across it under a hot sun. Put a canopy over it, though, and it could support a three-megawatt solar array, according to a recent study co-authored by Joshua Pearce, of Western University in Ontario.
According to a spokesperson, the solar canopy earned a $310,000 profit in its first year of operation, based on premium pricing of those spaces and the sale of power at wholesale rates to the local utility.
One reason for the persistent scarcity of panels is that utility and fossil fuel interests have repeatedly undermined government policies that would encourage rooftop and parking lot solar.
Renewables are critical to meet the challenge of climate change.
Belcastro taught on the secondary and college level for more than 50 years. He is a member of World Beyond War, an anti-war organization