While I was teaching in California, I had the good fortune to become acquainted with persons of different racial heritage.
Sometimes while walking with one of these friends, a stranger would yell at my traveling companion, “Go back where you came from,” even though this friend had been born in the United States.
On more than one occasion, a racial slur was also hurled toward us, together with the usual and rude, “Go back where you belong!”
I especially recall strolling with a friend of Japanese descent, and the usual ignorant insult was thrown at us. However, this time it was together with a racial barb aimed at a person of Chinese heritage.
Unfortunately, this “Go back where you came from” demeaning epithet has been too often used to disgrace and emotionally harm worthwhile American citizens.
Nevertheless, for the president of the United States to do so is unconscionable.