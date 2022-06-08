Rep. Ashley Hinson’s voting record misses the mark on serving her constituents’ needs. Hinson voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but then took credit for the money sent to her Congressional district under the bill’s provisions. She also voted against the Infant Formula Appropriations Act. But her nay to HR 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, is striking. This bill establishes new background check requirements for firearm transfers between private parties, closing a loophole in current law. This bill passed the House, is awaiting the Senate and matters because 88% of Americans support reasonable regulation of firearms.
Hinson’s rejection of this bill signals that she represents the National Rifle Association and a minority of people who feel that any legislation restricting firearms sales and ownership violates the 2nd Amendment. These radicals have turned the 2nd Amendment into an altar on which too many citizens are sacrificed.
No murder is more jarring than the Tuesday, May 24, 2022, shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old legally purchased a military-style weapon and ammunition that he used to slaughter 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Shockingly, Gun Violence Archive reports at least 20 more mass shootings have occurred since the dreadful Uvalde massacre.
We need a representative who puts the majority of citizens’ wishes and public safety ahead of the NRA political agenda and enacts common sense laws to protect Iowans. Retire Hinson and elect Liz Mathis, who listens, and then acts to serve the majority of constituents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.