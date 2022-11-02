I first met Sam Wooden in early 2019, while attending a housing meeting in Dubuque.
While at that meeting, it was very apparent that this man, whom I didn’t even know (yet), was being the voice and sticking up for individuals who needed to make their voices heard. Since that time, I’ve been fortunate to get to know Sam, not just as a valued community member, but also as a friend.
I’m supporting him as our next Dubuque County attorney, because I know he has what it takes to succeed in this role. Sam will bring new leadership to this office, new ideas, along with his passion for making a positive impact in our community.
As someone who is involved with the restorative justice program in Dubuque, I’ve been able to see first-hand how first time, non-violent offenders can make positive changes in their life, they just need the opportunity to do so. Sam also believes in this program, and sees the value in collaborating with other organizations and departments. Sam sees the value in working alongside other people and organizations, and not against them.
Sam understands the struggles that people in our community face every day, especially dealing with brain health struggles, and wants to create a program to help.
Sam’s knowledge, new ideas, and passion will make him an asset as county attorney and he has the skills and talents to succeed in this role. And that’s why I would highly recommend him for our next county attorney.
