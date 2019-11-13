The Lafayette County Land Conservation Committee made headlines last week — and not the way any public body wants to garner attention. The committee managed to craft a resolution that was such a gross violation of the First Amendment that it drew national criticism.
As it should.
The committee put out a resolution that was to go before the group on Tuesday for approval. The resolution included some startling declarations.
The matter at hand was the release of future findings from a water-quality study in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties. Following the release of earlier results from the study, some media outlets got the results wrong and spread misinformation about water quality in the area.
While that must have been frustrating for committee members, the resolution in response took the matter too far, sounding, in fact, like a textbook violation of freedom of the press.
The resolution stated that future results of the water quality study will be presented “in a press release and shared with the press with this specific statement included at the top: ‘Please do not alter, edit, cut or adjust this press release in any way. Please print the content provided in full.’ Under no circumstances is the media allowed to glean information and selectively report it in order to interpret the results for their own means. Violators will be prosecuted.”
Prosecuted — as in, journalists charged in a court of law for changing the wording of a press release.
Here’s the thing: That’s what journalists do. Running a press release verbatim is verboten in most newsrooms. And all that about gleaning information and interpreting results — that’s also what journalists do. A good reporter should be able to take something written by a government agency, find the important parts and present it to readers in an understandable way. It’s this parsing of information and explaining of impacts that make journalism so vital.
The overreaction by the committee came from having been burned when many media outlets misreported the round of results released in August.
The Telegraph Herald correctly reported that 32 of 35 wells tested showed evidence of fecal contamination, while noting that the 35 wells tested were chosen because they previously had tested positive for coliform bacteria or high nitrates, “which means the 91% rate of contamination cannot be generalized to the region at large.”
Other media outlets failed to make that distinction, reporting that 91% of all wells in the area had issues.
Ouch. That’s an embarrassing mistake on the part of those outlets. But the remedy to that shouldn’t be to leap to government-run media outlets.
For a while, it seemed that county officials would do the sensible thing and abandon this way of thinking. The county’s attorney, Nathan Russell, said Monday that he didn’t believe the resolution would come before any county committee “in the near future.”
But on Tuesday morning, the conservation committee took up the matter, and the full county board was prepared to consider the matter Tuesday night — after the deadline for this editorial. The full story made today’s front page.
Here’s hoping cooler heads prevailed.
Getting frustrated with the media is one thing. Stopping journalists from doing their jobs is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.