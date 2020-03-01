Seventeen-year-old Greta Thunberg has been making international headlines passionately advocating for action on climate change. Millennials and many younger people are embracing climate change and seem equally enamored with the prospect of socialism. Could there be a connection?
Let’s reminisce a bit.
A 1970 Boston Globe headline read “Scientist predicts a new ice age by 21st Century.” In 1972 a Brown University letter to the president read “The present rate of the cooling seems fast enough to bring glacial temperatures in about a century.” In 1974 the Guardian reported “Space satellites show new Ice Age coming fast” while 1976 saw the publication of “The Cooling” by Stephen Schneider.
Then in 1988 the Miami Herald reported “88 on way to be hottest ever as world temperatures up sharply.” “Prepare for long, hot summers.” In 1989, Salon asserted New York’s “West Side highway will be underwater by 2019” and in 2000 “Children just aren’t going to know what snow is.”
Among these and other climate predictions were headlines such as “It’s already too late ... the time of famines is upon us ... most disastrous by 1975.” Then 1980 had “Acid rain kills life in lakes.” And then “’Great peril to life’; Gas pares away earth’s ozone.”
After 60 years of crying wolf we’re now told “climate change” — a conveniently amorphous term — is today’s existential planetary crisis. Those who followed and remember these headlines might be forgiven their skepticism.
Platitudes issued by politicians at international climate conferences and command and control policy proposals such as the “Green New Deal” only add to the suspicion that there is more to the story.
Indeed, the late Charles Krauthammer and others suggested the reality of market capitalism, “where just the partial abolition of socialism lifted more people out of poverty more rapidly than ever in human history” led to the demise of the various iterations of collectivism and left progressive social planners, intellectuals, experts and their political allies homeless.
Like rats from a sinking ship, leftists found a new nest — in the environmental movement. Now they will, per Krauthammer, “regulate your life not in the name of the proletariat or Fabian socialism but — even better — in the name of the Earth itself.”
Britain’s Prince Charles, insulated (as most leading environmental pontificators are) from the consequences of his assertion, said “The price of capitalism and consumerism is just too high.” Hmmm. The “wolf” that’s going to finish us off is capitalism.
With movie stars and other wealthy advocates jetting around while preaching about carbon emissions, it appears — certainly at the leadership level — environmentalism has more hypocrites than idealists.
Still, irrespective of ideology and despite the fact past apocalyptic prophesies have proven false or overblown, prudence requires rational consideration of the impact of mankind’s actions on our world.
Continued research must be objective and reliable — not driven by politics or other agendas. If true scientific consensus suggests urgency and an abundance of caution, then nuclear power generation must be fundamental to the solution.
The New York Times wrote in 2016 nuclear power is “the only technology with an established track record of generating electricity at scale while emitting virtually no greenhouse gases.”
Nuclear energy is also the answer that buys time for other technologies, including those uncompetitive but for taxpayer handouts — for example, wind, solar, ethanol — to develop as free markets continue providing increasingly widespread prosperity.
Those predicting impending environmental and social catastrophe while rejecting the nuclear solution are not serious or have ancillary agendas.
And if you think the environment is in crisis or filthy today, wait until you have the progressive or socialist “solution.”