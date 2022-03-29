A proposed
$30 billion merger between two of North America’s large railroads will jeopardize the environment, potentially delay getting critical agricultural goods to market, and threaten communities throughout Iowa unless federal leaders act fast.
The mega-merger involving Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern would lay the tracks for 20 additional trains carrying Canadian tar sands crude oil through our state each month.
Unfortunately, the type of oil that would be speeding across Iowa is extracted from the earth in large, open pit mines, which is a more carbon-
intensive process than oil produced in other regions. As a result, it is particularly bad for the environment.
In fact, much of the reason the Biden administration killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline was because the pipeline would create a continuous pathway for this dirty Canadian crude oil to reach new markets. This rail merger would do something similar, while putting local communities at even greater risk due to the inherent dangers of transporting fossil fuels and CP’s shaky safety record.
Just last summer, 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel spilled near the Mississippi River when two CP locomotives collided with two other trains in Saint Paul, Minn. In December 2021, another CP train derailed, spilling potash and blocking a major highway in British Columbia. CP was responsible for an environmental disaster in 2019 when 34 train cars derailed, creating a massive fire and spilling 400,000 gallons of oil near a small town in Saskatchewan.
It’s not just the environment that Canadian Pacific disregards. It disregards the needs of Iowa farmers, as this merger could also make it more challenging to get critical agricultural goods to market in a timely manner, something the administration’s own USDA suggested deserves more study in a recent letter on it.
And CP also disregards human life.
For example, a 2019 negligent derailment cost the lives of three CP crew members. The accident was followed by a lax investigation and CP executives receiving worker safety bonuses the same year.
If congressional lawmakers, the Surface Transportation Board and the Biden administration allow the merger to take place, the number of trains going through Iowa’s railroad communities will increase by as much as 50 percent. Risk of accidents will increase at least that much as well.
The increased rail traffic will lead to serious delays and severe traffic backups at railroad crossings — particularly in small towns with just a few main roads. Emergency response vehicles could get stuck at these crossings, potentially costing lives due to the time wasted waiting for trains to pass.
Clearly, there are a number of serious reasons to be concerned about the proposed merger. But there have been almost no opportunities for in-person, public hearings to allow Iowans to learn more about the plan, engage with regulators and voice their concerns. Worse still, there has yet to be a thorough environmental analysis and review of this proposed merger by the Surface Transportation Board or the Biden administration. So it’s impossible to know just how bad the merger could be for the environment.
Our members of Congress, led by Iowa’s respected senior U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, need to speak up and oppose the merger — for the sake of the environment and public safety. Any small economic benefits that might come from the merger simply don’t outweigh the risk.