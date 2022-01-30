The number of rural schools in Iowa is almost 50%. Educational conditions in rural areas have largely been ignored along with their problems.
Superintendents have long known that teacher recruitment and retention are very or extremely difficult for their districts, and this hiring problem has become much more challenging in recent years than it was in the past. They receive few, if any, applicants for open teaching positions. Consequently, administrators devote a great deal of effort to finding and attracting suitable candidates.
What makes hiring and retention so tough? Superintendents pointed to low salaries, geographic isolation and the declining attractiveness of the teaching profession overall. They don’t have the resources to be able to attract the high-quality candidates that you could in larger districts with greater resources.
Further, their remote location remains a serious obstacle for teachers who want to enjoy amenities common in urban and suburban communities, such as a vast choice of restaurants and evening activities. Single teachers, for example, fear being unable to find a partner or spouse in small, remote communities.
Connectivity varies across rural areas, but in many rural districts about one-third of the students are unable to access the internet at home.
Also, the number of students who might take specialized instructional programs or the second year of a science course is often so low that the cost is prohibitive, and, as a result, the range of course offerings is limited.
Is Iowa serious about valuing education? I doubt it.
Belcastro taught on the secondary and college level for more than 50 years. He is a member of World Beyond War, an anti-war organization