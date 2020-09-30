Fifty million Christians are not registered to vote. Please pray and register to vote. “Silence in the face of evil is evil itself. May God in His mercy lead us through these times; but above all, may He lead us to Himself.” — Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer.
In 1607, Robert Hunt planted the cross on the beach of Cape Henry and decreed the destiny of America to God. “We hereby dedicate this land and ourselves to reach the people within these shores with the gospel of Jesus Christ and to raise up Godly generations after us.” Our covenant with God blessed America!
If you don’t like President Trump, at least love his policies.
Republicans’ policies: Protecting our Constitution based on Christian values, record employment of Blacks, Hispanics and women, brought jobs back to the U.S., restored military, defeated ISIS, improved borders, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-life, pro-veterans, pro-capitalism, energy independent, lowered cost of medications, peace agreement in Middle East.
America now: Riots and businesses being looted and burned in Democratic cities. (NY Post: Costing up to $2 billion.) Innocent policemen, some Black, are being shot and killed. We must have police for law and order. Weak borders have allowed drug trafficking, child sex trafficking, and lawlessness to enter our country, costing billions yearly in taxes. Good people need to come legally. Abortion kills millions annually.
Socialism leads to communism. Venezuela is a Socialist catastrophe.
Please join in praying for America: 2 Chronicles 7:14