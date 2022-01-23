Recently, County Attorney C.J. May III was accused of not being up to the job and likened to a “George Soros-funded” prosecutor. As a former Dubuque County resident, I think C.J. is doing a fine job, and if I was still a county resident I would gladly vote for him again.
C.J. has a level-headed attitude that makes him an excellent attorney and his experience makes him eminently qualified to do the job. He’s not a Soros-funded prosecutor and has no desire to turn Dubuque County back into the sundown community it once was.
I’m not defending Richard Forsythe, and I think he should have gone to prison for life. I’m also not privy to decision making as to why C.J. went with a plea deal for second-degree murder. I’m not an attorney, but I have a juris doctor and have taken law school-level criminal law and procedure courses. My read is that C.J. wanted to be sure that Forsythe was going to do some hard time and for some reason, that might not have happened if he had gone ahead with trying to convict him of first-degree murder. What would the TH and letter writers who second-guess C.J. rather have? The guy in prison for decades or the guy getting off on a technicality? Would another county attorney have been able to secure a different result?
C.J. is doing a good job and retains my full support even though I no longer live in Dubuque County.