We need to get out and vote if we want to change our current situation.
It’s probably too late to mail in absentee ballots, but it couldn’t be easier to drop them off at the Dubuque County Courthouse. There is a ballot collection box behind the courthouse that you can drive up to and drop in your ballot.
Please don’t take anything for granted; we need every single ballot. When people try to take away our right to vote, we must try even harder to exercise our right to vote. Too many of our fathers, sons and daughters have died fighting for our rights. Do them the honor of exercising that vote.