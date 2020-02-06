Trees, an English teacher at Wahlert Catholic High School, holds a master’s degree from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism. An award-

winning television journalist, she worked for ABC, CBS and FOX affiliate stations in Iowa and California. After a time as a stay-at-home mom, Trees became a certified teacher in the state of Iowa. A mentor teacher for the Thriving Young Teachers blog, she chronicles life as a “new” older teacher.