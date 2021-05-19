To the mothers and fathers with children who refuse to be vaccinated for COVID-19: The bright light shining over your children is the simple fact that they did not get to choose if they wanted the Salk vaccine, measles, mumps, chicken pox, tetanus, whooping cough, and the list goes on. We made that decision for them. In our younger days, our parents had that responsibility, no laws, and they also made the right decision.
Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with great new mask guidelines for people vaccinated and not vaccinated. That presents a new and could be a serious problem. You see a person not wearing a mask, have they, or have they not?