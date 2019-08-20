When the first email came, it didn’t seem unusual. The sender was someone who regularly reaches out to me at this time of year, looking for news coverage of an event he’s involved with.
So when his email ended with, “can I ask you a favor?” — it didn’t seem odd to me. It had come from the same email address from which I’d corresponded with him previously, and it even included his little thumbnail photo.
“Sure, what do you need?” I replied.
It was the next email that tipped me off to a scam. It read:
”Good to hear from you, all is well here. I need to get three Google play gift cards for my niece, it’s her birthday but I can’t do this now because I’m currently traveling. Can you get it from any store around you? I’ll pay back as soon as I get back.”
(Record scratch sound effect.)
Umm ... what? There were several clues:
1) I don’t know this guy personally or well. Who asks someone like that to purchase gift cards for you?
2) The “pay you as soon as I get back” made no sense because the guy doesn’t live here.
3) I read stories in our paper all the time about scams of all sorts. I even saw a warning about this very thing in another place — my church bulletin.
Yes, even my pastor has had his email hijacked by scammers. So, unsuspecting parishioners received an email that appears to be from their pastor, asking them to pick up some gift cards or requesting money for various needs.
The archdiocese had to issue a statement letting people know that a priest will never be asking for money or gift cards via email.
With sophisticated approaches like these — and new ones coming all the time — scams can be difficult to detect, particularly for older adults. Scammers have ways to make it look like a phone call or an email is coming from a familiar source. Citizens must protect themselves and their money.
That’s why the TH is happy to sponsor an Iowa Fraud Fighters seminar in Dubuque. The Iowa Insurance Division is teamed with the Iowa attorney general’s office to arm participants with expert fraud prevention tips, reporting resources and more to stay ahead of the latest scams.
Fraudsters target people 60 and over (and, ahem, even younger), and their schemes net more than $3 billion annually. Don’t let yourself or someone you love become one of the millions of people caught in the web of scammers.
Two seminars will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 — one at 7:30 a.m., the other at 1 p.m. — both at Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room, 301 Bell St. The event is free, but attendees need a ticket, available at TelegraphHerald.com/fraud.
Topics covered will run the gamut from email and phone call scams to investment fraud and ponzi schemes.
Think you just won a $1,000 Visa gift card on Facebook? Or a free dinner at a restaurant? Don’t get too excited. There’s a catch. Fraud Fighters will expose the tricks of the trade and help keep participants from getting ripped off.
This would be a great event to take an elderly neighbor or friend to attend. Scammers are master manipulators, and we need to help each other and spread the word about schemes to avoid falling prey to their ploys.