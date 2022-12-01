Florida Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have just won big in the election but also just suffered a major loss in court. Citing “1984,” George Orwell’s classic novel of totalitarian repression, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker has blocked portions of FL HB 7 (22R), Individual Freedom Act, also termed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

The law limited by Judge Walker’s injunction attempts to dictate in detail what can or cannot be taught or promoted regarding people’s appearance, ethnicity, gender, race and other matters. State officials tried to violate First Amendment freedom of speech by dictating in detail topics that can be discussed.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “Liberal Politics in Britain.”

Contact acyr@carthage.edu

