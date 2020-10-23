It’s exciting to see new and expanding businesses, but when it happens in a local small community, in the midst of a pandemic, and comes in the form of three different announcements, that’s an economic development hat trick.
Such was the case in Dyersville recently when a major company announced it would move operations there to expand and a “Field of Dreams” actor shared plans to overhaul a historic building downtown.
Higley Industries plans to relocate its operation to Dyersville’s 20 West Industrial Center. The company known for cleaning products has been booming during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new facility will allow room to expand and grow its employee base.
Meanwhile, actor Dwier Brown and a partner are purchasing the Tegeler Dairy building at Third Avenue Southeast and Second Street Southeast in Dyersville, planning to remodel the historic place.
Capping off the list was an announcement that grain puffing company Ancient Brands bought assets from Anderson Inc., which formerly leased a building in Dyersville’s Northwest Industrial Park. The relocation will bring more than a handful of jobs in the next six months.
Congratulations to Dyersville on some exciting opportunities.
A year ago, there were lots of things we could never have anticipated about 2020. Among the things we never thought we’d have to say, here’s an important one: Please don’t flush masks.
You might think that’s only logical, but think again. Public works systems across the country are getting plugged up by foreign objects — namely paper masks and disinfecting wipes, two ubiquitous products of the pandemic.
That’s a problem. East Dubuque (Ill.) Public Works officials actually had to hire a crane company to pull out pumps because of the debris. Not only is this a bad thing for the environment, but it’s not good for your wallet, either. The more labor required to process sewage, the more sewer rates will increase.
Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann put it succinctly: “If it’s not toilet paper, it can’t be flushed.” Not even if it’s made of paper. Not even if it says it’s flushable.
So let’s not make 2020 any worse. Be kind to the environment, your public works department and your wallet. Dispose of masks and wipes properly.
Speaking of putting garbage in the wrong places ... the project of some local high school students brought to light the damaging environmental impact of litter that gets tossed in the street.
When some local residents noticed that Dubuque’s Maus Park was quite literally “trashed,” Korrin Schriver got her environmental science class students at Wahlert Catholic High School and the school’s Leaders of Environmental Action and Protection club to spend the better part of a day cleaning up trash in the park, as well as collecting soil and water samples for a class project.
Bev Wagner, education and communication coordinator for Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency, said the reason the park had gotten so bad is that trash from city storm drains is washed into the detention basin and accumulates at Maus Park.
So that cigarette butt in the gutter ends up in a park. Something to ponder.
Kudos to Schriver and her students for giving a hoot and cleaning up Maus Park.