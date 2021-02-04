When a debate goes on too long, someone will invariably “call the question” at which time the chair brings the issue up for a vote. However, according to Roberts Rules of Order, there should first be a vote to stop debating before the actual issue is voted on. That vote to stop debating is to be a two-thirds majority vote, after which another vote follows on the actual issue where 50% plus one majority wins.
However, in the U.S. Senate, this vote to stop debating — cloture — requires 60 out of 100 members. Thus, the filibuster is born. The debating can go on forever, delaying progress on the issue.
The objective is to protect the minority from the “tyranny of the majority” as John Stuart Mill called it. Who wants a runaway unmanageable absolute democracy anyway?
Furthermore, the winner-takes-all concept is curiously more problematic in the electoral college. This invariably results in a majority of the voters disenfranchised, over-protecting the minority to the detriment of the majority; call it “tyranny of the minority.”
A less-examined issue is that the all-or-nothing electoral college effectively eliminates any possibility of a third party emerging.
So now, when the moderates of the two parties could (should?) merge and start a centrist party, it just won’t happen. It’s hard to imagine. Having three or more parties, as in parliamentary systems, would be akin to having three teams take the field for the Super Bowl.
Now, that would be fun to watch.