Recently, an anchor on CNN stated that lawyers representing Fox News and therefore Tucker Carlson argued for dismissal in the case of McDougal v. Fox News Network because Mr. Carlson’s statements were not statements of fact.
Because I don’t believe everything I see or hear on CNN or MSNBC, I decided to take a look at the opinion and order to grant a motion of dismissal. In the opinion given by President Donald Trump-appointed Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, she states that as the defendant notes, Mr. Carlson himself aims to “challenge political correctness and media bias.” This “general tenor” of the show should then inform a viewer that he is not “stating actual facts” about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in “exaggeration” and “non-literal commentary.” She goes on to say, “Fox persuasively argues that given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer “arrive(s) with an appropriate amount of skepticism” about the statements he makes.”
Judge Vyskocil’s opinion leads me to ask the following questions. How many of the people relentlessly picketing outside poll workers’ and school board members’ homes are among the millions of Tucker Carlson’s reasonable viewers? How many of the visitors to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were among the millions of Tucker Carlson’s appropriately skeptical viewers? How many of the people who died from COVID-19 this past year were among the millions of Tucker Carlson’s viewers who arrived at his nightly show to be entertained by his “exaggerations” and “non-literal commentaries?”