Anyone in the Dubuque area who knew Sister Helen Huewe will not be surprised to learn that her legacy of giving continues to grow.
One of the founders of the nonprofit Opening Doors, Huewe built a reputation throughout her life as a passionate supporter of people in need and a tenacious fundraiser for groups that helped them. Though she died in 2020, Huewe’s generous spirit continues to compel giving in others.
Donors to Opening Doors have contributed $150,000 to the Sister Helen Huewe Hope and Healing Fund, which will allow the organization to expand its services. The fund will cover therapy and counseling services to help women and children heal from trauma and PTSD, as well as pay for services and medications not covered by insurance, such as eyeglasses and dental care. The fund also will establish a “wellness library” of educational workbooks and other resources and an inventory of soothing sensory items such as weighted blankets and toys.
Those kinds of resources and services for women and children are exactly the type of effort that would enflame Huewe’s passion.
The biggest portion of the donations — $100,000 — came from one couple: Joe and Linda Chlapaty, now of Ohio. Huewe reached out to Joe Chlapaty several years ago after reading about a donation he made to University of Dubuque — his alma mater — and asked him to consider supporting Opening Doors. He and Linda came to see the Opening Doors facilities and made a connection with Huewe. That link inspired this generous gift.
The Hope and Healing Fund will be a wonderful resource for women and children who are struggling. That the fund bears Sister Helen Huewe’s name is befitting the legendary lady and will inspire giving for years to come.
Major League Baseball’s visit to the Field of Dreams might have drawn the most media attention of any game this week. But for some very special athletes and their families, it was a ballgame in Dubuque featuring teams called the Yankees and White Sox that brought the most joy.
A dedication ceremony and baseball game celebrated the all-inclusive Miracle League of Dubuque complex on Tuesday morning. The complex features a playground with wheelchair- and walker-accessible equipment and a ballfield with a cushioned, rubberized surface, specifically designed to be playable for children and adults of all abilities. Students from Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools served as buddies for the players.
The Miracle League exhibition game also got a nice boost from the MLB game and festivities. FOX Sports partnered with equipment nonprofit Good Sports to donate nearly 800 pieces of specialized equipment, with a total value of more than $13,000.
MLB donated custom White Sox and Yankees jerseys featuring the name and favorite number of those taking the field Tuesday. All that added to the enthusiasm that players and families showed for the incredible accessible field and playground.
A big baseball cheer to the many volunteers and donors who made this amazing place and this special game possible. Miracle Park is a new treasured space for our community.
While the folks in Boscobel, Wis., are busy cleaning up debris from Saturday’s tornado, they must also be counting their blessings. It’s nearly miraculous that the storm didn’t leave a bigger path of destruction and claim lives in its wake.
The National Weather Service said the tornado packed winds of 160 mph, had a maximum width of six-tenths of a mile and was on the ground for 10.6 miles. As state Sen. Howard Marklein said in a social media post after visiting the community, “The power of nature is staggering.”
But don’t underestimate the resiliency of southwest Wisconsin residents. Citizens and community leaders worked tirelessly to help all those who needed cleanup assistance — and there were many.
Work continues, and the City of Boscobel will continue to collect brush and tree debris at the airport between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 15. For help from the city, call 608-375-5001 and press 4.
The larger tri-state community can help as well. Cash donations for those impacted can be sent to the Boscobel Area Tornado Relief Fund, c/o Community First Bank, 925 Wisconsin Avenue, Boscobel WI 53805. Checks should be made payable to Boscobel Area Tornado Relief Donation Fund. Volunteers can report to the Boscobel Fire Station 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Sunday. Volunteers from out of town should call first — 608-375-5001. The primary need for volunteers is (1) cleaning up debris on private property and moving personal/household possessions for affected families, and (2) cutting and removing trees from private property as well as the Boscobel Cemetery. Volunteers for tree cutting must bring saws and protective equipment. Families who need volunteer help can call the same number to request assistance.