The members of the Iowa Legislature faced a balancing act between the right of Iowans to own a gun without a background check vs. the right for Iowans to be safe. Not everyone who lives in our state is eligible to own a gun, mainly because of a criminal record or a mental health issue. Background checks are a common-sense way to protect the public. Iowa must keep this requirement in place.
Owning a gun is a right but here is the catch, it is not an absolute right. In the absence of required statewide background checks, the Legislature would be placing an undue burden on private sellers by expecting them to be the gatekeepers who should reasonably know that any buyer is or is not prohibited from possessing a firearm for some reason. Really? If you believe that I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.