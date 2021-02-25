When someone applies for a position, be it a job or in this case a political seat, and has better qualifications than someone else seeking that spot, they should be heavily considered.
To go into the position with a game plan, having their head already wrapped around the issues/tasks, to be able to sit down and know what’s already going on is a plus. Not, “well, I’ll catch on as it goes.” That doesn’t seem to be the best candidate for the position.
John Pregler has the knowledge and know-how already. He understands the concept of government.
He’s not someone that is easily manipulated by peers or adversaries. He’d rather be voted into something by the citizens rather than be “hand picked.”
March 2 is the day for Ward 1 neighbors to pick the best person for the job. And that person is John.