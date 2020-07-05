News in your town

Double Take -- Scharnau: Patriotism rests on what society holds most sacred

Our opinion: Despite IBM loss, Dubuque ends up with a net gain

Double Take -- Giese: Now more than ever true patriots needed

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Our opinion: Testing uptick a credit to Dubuque County's full-court press

Letter: Sharing questions from the next generation

Grassley: History gives us hindsight in 2020

Cyr: Bolton's memoir his own bit of revenge

Hanson: 2020 election will be contest of the angry

Then: Questions to ponder in run-up to November election

Letter: Turn down the volume, come together

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Rubin: Europe wants to ban U.S. travelers over failure to control COVID-19