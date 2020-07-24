My husband and I met some of our friends Saturday night at Eagle Point Park. We observed the 6-foot distancing and also brought our own food (no sharing).
There were a total of seven of us there, and we had a great time, while still following the suggestions to keep ourselves “safe” from getting or passing on the coronavirus. God forbid if any of us got it or had it.
A topic we discussed was: Why don’t people just wear their masks and observe social distancing until we get the virus under control? It’s not rocket science, people! Yes, I know it’s your “constitutional right” not to wear one (I guess), but it’s mandated that we wear seat belts to keep us safe. Why not masks until we flatten the curve?
Come on, people. Stop being selfish and help flatten the curve!