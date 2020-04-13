Responding to the charge that the experts did not see the pandemic coming, here are some facts.
Bill Gates, flu and disease experts and government officials have been warning of a pandemic for years. In a 2015 TED talk he said that the world was “not ready for the next epidemic” and later predicted that a pandemic within the next decade.
Infectious-disease expert Michael Osterholm wrote in Foreign Affairs magazine in 2005 that “Time is running out to prepare for the next pandemic,” and in 2017 that the U.S. isn’t prepared for a pandemic.
Virologist and flu expert Robert G. Webster predicted in “Flu Hunter: Unlocking the secrets of a virus” that millions could die as in the 1918 influenza virus in just a matter of time.
The U.S. Intelligence Team in 2018 warned about a virulent microbe easily transmissible between humans for their Worldwide Threat Assessment. And in 2019 they warned that the U.S. and world could be hit by a flu pandemic with massive rates of death straining the world economy and international resources.
Jeremy Konyndyk, former director of USAID’s Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance (Obama administration) said a virus similar to 1918 flu pandemic was coming.
Dr. Luciana Borio, former NSC team member warned of a pandemic flu threat as the number one health security concern. The team was disbanded by John Bolton.
In a 2006 Flu Pandemic Preparedness Plan, Massachusetts public health officials predicted that up to 20,000 could die.
We were warned.