Jackson Park’s name should never be changed.
Dubuque’s first designated cemetery, the area now known as Jackson Park was originally called City Cemetery with the early settlement in 1833, and was fenced by subscription. The old cemetery at Dubuque consisted of 20 acres, about one-half of which was laid out into lots.
Jackson Park Historic District is a nationally-recognized historic district located in Dubuque. It was first established in 1833, 187 years ago. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986. This is a primarily residential area, with some institutional and commercial buildings, located north of the central business district.
Now, because it is a historic park, the name should never be changed. If someone wants to recognize a person whose name should be noted, they should use their own money to buy land for a park and then they could achieve what they want.