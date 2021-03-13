To preface this letter let me say I am not racist nor discriminatory in any way. In fact, anyone who knows me would say I have always had a hang-up that things should be equal and fair.
Add Dr. Seuss to the list of Disney movies, Charlie Brown specials and so many things. While we’re at it, maybe we should change to two kings and a queen traveling to Bethlehem. Dr. Seuss books are goofy fictional stories teaching rhyming and encouraging imagination and creativity. What preschool kid is going to interpret it as meaning a certain race or ethnicity as lower class or dangerous or use it to profile? Must we read into everything? Little kids don’t see color or believe everyone from the Middle East is a terrorist. They see a friend has darker skin than they do or has two moms, not a mom and dad. They don’t care. Racism and discrimination are learned behaviors. Kids have questions, curiosity, but isn’t that how we learn and grow? Isn’t the only dumb question the one you didn’t ask?
The statue at Loras College came down because he had slaves. The statue was not there in support of slavery. It’s a commemoration of his contributions to Loras. It’s history. You can’t change history. Let’s consider what, where, why and when of the past and present and teach how and why something is wrong. Let’s teach that differences are beautiful, make the world interesting and provide opportunities to learn and grow.